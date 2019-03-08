Exmouth Town v Cribbs: Match preview

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0162. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

After a weekend off due to bad weather, Exmouth Town are back in league action this Saturday as they take on Cribbs in the Toolstation Western Football League.

The team will be looking to bounce back from the 6-1 midweek cup exit which Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings described as 'woeful'.

The defeat was the second in three games for Town as their tremendous form that saw them win seven games in a row took a turn for the worse.

Cribbs themselves are enduring a mixed run of form having won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five.

They sit in 15h place, nine lower than Exmouth in sixth, but could rise to 12th if results go their way.

Exmouth, meanwhile, could go as high as third but it would require a four goal goal-difference swing between themselves and Bridgwater Town.

If they did reach that high, it would be a remarkable achievement considering they have played almost four games fewer than those around them.

As they were last weekend, Town are once again at the mercy of the weather with rain forecast throughout Saturday.

If the game does go ahead, we will be running a live blog of all the action so if you can't make the game, be sure to check www.exmouthjournal.co.uk.