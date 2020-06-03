Advanced search

Exmouth footballer named USA College Male Athlete of the Year

PUBLISHED: 15:02 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 03 June 2020

Exmouth footballer Tyler Dobinson who has earned a series of accolades in the USA including being named the 2019-2020 Herkimer College Male Athlete of the Year. Picture FIRSTPOINTUSA

Exmouth footballer Tyler Dobinson who has earned a series of accolades in the USA including being named the 2019-2020 Herkimer College Male Athlete of the Year. Picture FIRSTPOINTUSA

Exmouth footballer Tyler Dobinson has earned a series of accolades in the USA including being named the 2019-2020 Herkimer College Male Athlete of the Year.

Tyler captained Herkimer, a community college in New York state, to a Region III championship and the NJCAA national championship game in the past season.

Tyler made his move to the States with the support of FirstPoint USA, world leader in securing sought-after US scholarships for talented scholar-athletes around the world.

The centre-half was also named to the All Mountain Valley Conference team, First team All-Region III, Region III all-tournament team, national all-tournament team, first team NJCAA All-American and second team United Soccer Coaches All-American team.

He led a defence that only surrendered 10 goals all season as the Generals ended the season with 20 wins from 21 games. Tyler received a full scholarship to NCAA Division I Barry University in Miami.

Herkimer coach, Pepe Aragon said: “Tyler is a class act both on and off of the field.

“He is a tremendous example of what a true student athlete should be. I am confident he will do great things at Barry.”

Tyler was also honoured by the Kiwanis Club of Utica for being named Male Athlete of the Year, along with Herkimer Female Athlete of the Year Alexandra DeBeatham and other local college athletes.

