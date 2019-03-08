Three things we learned from Exmouth's 4-1 Bridport win in the Western League

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

As Exmouth Town began their 19/20 league season with maximum points, here's three things we learned from the performance.

-Town won't struggle on their return to the Toolstation Western League Premier Division

Exmouth left the Toolstation Western League 14 years ago but there was enough in Saturday's performance to suggest they aren't out of their depth.

Town were facing a side who finished in 13th place last season and they were on it from the first foot.

They forced Bridport into an early mistake which they converted into the game's opening goal and while they will face tougher opposition in the future, playing with that intensity should serve them well.

-Jordan Harris will score goals this season.

Any striker would be happy with two goals on the opening day and Harris should be no different.

Playing as the spearhead in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Harris needed just 58 seconds to net his first of the season and he doubled that tally later in the first half.

Throughout the game, he made smart runs and was adept at holding up the ball and bringing overs into play.

On another day, he would have been going home with the match ball and if Town are to do well this season they will hope Harris continues this goal-scoring form.

-The midfielders were happy to go forward.

Town deployed a midfield five with two dropping deep to act as a double pivot. For the other three, it was clear they had been given a license to go forward whenever possible.

The wide attacking midfielders of Ben Steer and Callum Shipton combined with Aarron Denny, who was playing in the number 10 position, to decide when to go forward and when to drop back and cover the space left by their attacking teammates.

Playing with just one striker requires a midfield that is happy to go forward and support him and that was clear in this game.

Denny even forced Bridport into one of their own goals as he broke clear of the offside trap before firing an effort towards goal.

Town will be hoping to continue all these aspects of their play when they host Southern League side Barnstaple Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday, August 10.