Exmouth beaten in Tiverton friendly

Football returns to Exmouth Town Archant

Tiverton turn on the style at Southern Road

Exmouth Town returned to football with a friendly fixture against Tiverton from the Southern League on Saturday.

In the absence of competitive fixtures due to the extended suspension of the Western League, Exmouth took the opportunity to get some minutes in the legs for the squad.

It turned out to be the veritable game of two halves, with Tiverton outstanding in the first period, as they raced into a 5-0 lead.

Jared Lewington opened the scoring for the visitors with a deflected effort deceiving home custodian Rob Powell. Lewington, who played for Torquay United last season, displayed his undoubted quality moments later with a lovely cross for Dan Hayfield to double the Tivvy lead.

Hayfield turned provider with a fine delivery for former Plymouth Argyle striker Alex Fletcher to nod in the third on 25 minutes. Fletcher was another showcasing his professional pedigree, laying on number four with an assist that gave Jordan Lam the easiest of close-range finishes.

Exmouth were feeling understandably shellshocked when Hayfield crossed for Fletcher to head home his second of the game.

After the break, however, Exmouth began to find some rhythm and gave the 132 supporters braving the cold at Southern Road something to cheer. The reward for an improved performance arrived on the hour, when Mike Humphries fired in a fine effort from the edge of the area.

Exmouth kept toiling hard against an impressive Tivvy outfit, and grabbed their second of the day through an Aaron Denny penalty seven minutes from time. The visitors did respond to bookmark their 6-2 victory thanks to a sharp finish from Chris Shepherd in a useful exercise for both clubs.

While Western League fixtures are not due to resume until December 19, there was some competitive football played in the FA Vase. Plymouth Parkway were made to work hard before defeating Newton Abbot Spurs from the Peninsula League 3-1 and there was also a Devon victory for Buckland Athletic, as they beat Wells City 2-1.

As it stands, Buckland are scheduled to be the visitors to Southern Road on Boxing Day. It is a potential Christmas cracker, with both clubs currently on 21 points, although Exmouth do have games in hand.