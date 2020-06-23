Exmouth Town’s disabled access and beer garden path project completed thanks to local business

Continuing the incredible work going on at the home of Exmouth Town comes news of the completion of a project to replace the main path in what is known as the Southern Road ‘beer garden’.

Town’s Martin Cook said of the project: “It’s one of many that we have been so blessed with in terms of support from a ‘project partner’ and, in this case, that has been Ryan Marsh of localgroundworks, without whom we simply would not have got this important task completed.

“Indeed, this particular project has been a real ‘team one’ with first team manager Kevin Hill, goalkeeper Chris Wright and the MTC (Muff Town Casuals) combining to complete the preparatory work ahead of localgroundworks coming in and not only paying for the new path but also laying the concrete.”

He continued: “The project to replace the old crumbling path has been done as a part of a bigger project to install a covered area for wheelchair bound supporters, which is ongoing and being managed by the MTC as a part of the ongoing improvements at Southern Road.

“We estimate the work carried out here runs into thousands of pounds. The supporters club and localgroundworks look forward to the completion for the benefit of all supporters.”

Ryan Marsh of localgroundworks said: “Over the past month we had been or so we had been discussing our aim to give something back to the community and trying to offer some support to local causes.

“Shortly after our decision to look for a project we could benefit in some way, we came across a post on Facebook from Exmouth Town FC and MTC.

“The post was an appeal for any local businesses to help with a project at the club grounds – a much needed new path to enable disabled access.

“Knowing that our home team has such a large number of supporters among our community, we very quickly decided that we would offer up a contribution as a way of giving something back to the people of Exmouth.

“After agreeing to fund and complete the concreting of the new path, the wheels were set in motion and plans quickly got under way.

“We were so warmly received by the members of the MTC and the many expressions of gratitude throughout the day (and cold beverages!) was brilliant motivation.

“We are proud to say that we have been part of the huge project to revamp the club, we hope that the new path will prove to be a great improvement for all the club members and their guests. It’s been a pleasure to help out and we thank the club for the way they received us and we look forward to them all again soon.”

From the Local Groundworks team!