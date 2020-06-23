Advanced search

Exeter City set for Monday night Wembley play-off date

PUBLISHED: 08:38 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 23 June 2020

Exeter City’s dramatic extra-time League Two semi-final second leg win over Colchester United means the Grecians will be playing at Wembley to hopefully gain a place in League One for the 2002/21 season.

City, backed by an incredible number of cardboard cut outs (there were 1,206 in total) in the stand at St James’ Park – well done to the City commercial team on that initiative – will now meet Northampton Town at Wembley on Monday (June 29).

The Cobblers, like City, turned round a first leg deficit to gain their place in the final. Having lost the first leg at home to Cheltenham 2-0, Northampton Town then won the second leg in Gloucestershire 3-0, to book their berth at Wembley.

So what time is Monday’s final and how can you see it?

With the coronavirus pandemic still with us, there will be no crowd at Wembley for Monday’s game. City fans can take in the action on TV by tuning in to SKY TV for the 7.30pm kick-off and, for those working during Monday evening but with access to a radio – then BBC Radio Devon will also be running commentary from the match.

What was the outcome of the 2019/20 season League Two meetings between City and Northampton?

The first meeting was on December 7 at St James Park with City winning that one 3-2. The most recent meeting was at Northampton on February 22 when the Cobblers won 2-0.

