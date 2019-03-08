Everest's goal line acrobatics help guide Budleigh to terrific win at Braunton

Budleigh Salterton chalked up a third successive Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East success with a 3-2 win at Braunton, writes Alan Beer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What makes this latest success all the more impressive was the Robins twice came from behind before sealing victory.

On the drive to the North Devon coast there was real concern about what condition the Braunton pitch would be in given the amount of rain that was falling!

However, on arrival conditions could hardly have been better and the opening exchanges saw half chances fashioned at both ends of the pitch before the home side opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Budleigh glovesman Jamie Crossman was beaten by a powerful strike from Tom Marsh.

The equaliser came on the half hour when a Harry Gibbings free-kick was headed home at the far post by Ross James; that his first goal of the season.

There was an extraordinary goal-line clearance in what proved to be the final action of the half. Robin's keeper Crossman had come off his line and, when the ball was hooked back over him it seemed destined for the back of the net only for Budleigh defender Darren Everest to effect an incredible overhead kick clearance and the sides trooped off at the interval all square at 1-1.

Braunton made a flying start to the second half and, when Crossman made a smart initial save, the ball cannoned back to the feet of Russell Harrison and he tucked it away to restore the home lead.

The Budleigh response was as clinical as it was swift and Ryan Daffin turned the ball home at the near post from a 55th minute corner.

Eight minutes later Budleigh took the lead for the first time in the contest and it was a goal of genuine quality!

A throw-in was gathered by Jake Chudley some 40-yards from goal and he ran at the heart of the home defence before picking his spot and rifling the ball home.

Thereafter the Budleigh game management was exceptional and they saw the game out in a degree of comfort.

Central defender Darren Everest, who, that amazing goal line clearance apart, was superb from first whistle to last, was named the Robins' Man of the Match.

This Saturday (November 9), Budleigh entertain table-topping Newtown with the Greenway Lane meeting kicking off at 3pm.