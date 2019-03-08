Everest injury is a big blow to the Robins

Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division.

Budleigh Salterton team boss Rick Withers had mixed emotions at the final whistle of Friday night's Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East Greenway Lane meeting with high-flying Heavitree, which the Robins, who had led 1-0 at half-time, lost 3-1.

He said: "It was a performance that I enjoyed for, in parts, we played very well, but I did not enjoy the result for I think, without doubt, it was an opportunity missed by the lads to make a real statement."

He continued: "Once again we showed a raw naivety that is plaguing us at the moment. We seem to have a problem with switching off at key times. Often we seem to think the job is done in a particular phase of the game or area of the pitch and then we switch off to such a degree that we then get punished by not being 'back on it."

However, the Robins' boss was also keen to praise his team, of whom he said: "It was good to hear the Heavitree linesman say to me post match that he was glad they have played us twice and got us out of the way. That's testament to the way we have made a tidy Heavitree team work hard on two occasions this season. At their place we were all over the shop early on and trailed 3-0 before we stormed back for them to be hanging on and clearly grateful to hear the final whistle, and then, on Friday, they are cheering and celebrating post match and that was music to our ears for it says everything about how chuffed they were to get the three points."

He added: "We led deservedly at the break and then, after they got back on terms, we had two gilt-edged chances. I do feel we ought to have nailed one of them and, had we done so, then I'd like to think we'd have enough about to us to take the points."

There was more disappointment for Budleigh following the game with the news that club stalwart Darren Eeverest is set to be out for at least a month after picking up an injury in the game.

Wither says: "It's a blow as he [Everest] is a key player and so very influential. It means a re-shuffle, but we do have Sam Glanville-Ford, who missed Friday night's game, available for this Saturday's home meeting with Liverton, which will be another tough game. League positions never phase me; all games are tough at this level."

"We have played really well in two games against a high-flying and in-form Heavitree side and yet, arguably, one of our toughest games to date was the meeting with a Bovey Tracey side that remain at the foot of the table having lost all eight games to date.

"There are fine margins at this level and whether our opponents are top three of bottom three our approach to the game has to be the same."

He continued: "We remain work in progress and, as I keep saying, we have much to be positive about, but equally we need to keep our feet firmly planted on the ground and learn from our mistakes to make us a better team."