Eveleigh and Rice are outstanding as Town Reserves net superb point

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 February 2019

Exmouth Town Reserve recorded, arguably, their most outstanding result of the Macron League campaign to date as they held table-topping Exwick Villa to a 1-1 draw at Southern Road.

What made the sharing of the spoils with one of the favourites to lift the title this season was the fact that Town fell behind after just 10 minutes.

However, undaunted by the early set back, Town were soon on the front foot and it was no more than they deserved when, in the 25th minute, a Ryan Harris corner was headed home by Tom Prout.

The Exeter-based visitors were the dominant force after the break, but the Town back line, and in particular centre half Pete Eveleigh and goalkeeper Martin Rice, were superb and equal to everything that Exwick Villa threw their way!

Indeed, from the foundation of that solid back line, Town so nearly snatched all three points. They would have done just that had it not been for a terrific 82nd minute double-save from the Villa glovesman to deny first Harry Drew and then Matty Cousins.

