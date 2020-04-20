East Devon Virtual Football League KO Cup - 1st Round results

The East Devon Virtual Football League took a break from the three divisions of league action to see the staging of the opening round of the League Cup.

With their being 24 teams across the three divisions of the league it meant eight byes were handed out in the first round with those going to: Exmouth Rovers; Millwey Rise; Sidmouth Town; Colyton; Budleigh Salterton; Tipton; Awliscombe and Otterton.

That left there being eight first round ties.

Division Three Farway United drew the plum draw as they entertained Premier Division leaders Exmouth Town and quite a game it proved to be with the home side taking a shock lead, then falling 3-1 down before netting late in the first half and again late in the second half to see the game end 3-3 which means a replay – see the foot of this round-up for the replay scores – and the second round draw!

Axminster Town were 1-0 winners of a close-encounter at Tiger Way where East Budleigh were the beaten side.

That was also the score at Dunkeswell Rovers where there was a surprise as the Division Three side defeated visiting Premier Division outfit Honiton Town 1-0.

Upottery were 2-1 winners of their game at Acland Park, Feniton. Fenny led 1-0 for two-thirds of the contest, but Upottery, who are pushing to join Feniton in the top flight next season, scored twice around the hour mark to move into the next round.

Axmouth United trailed 2-0 at home to Division One leaders Lympstone, but scored three times in the second half only to ship a late third and these two teams are also set to replay.

Cranbrook, who have found some form of late in their Division One campaign, were no match for Prmeier Division Beer Albion who scored three goals in each half on their way to an emphatic 6-2 success.

There were also plenty of goals at Seaton Town there the home side, without a win eight games into their Premier Division campaign, were 5-2 winners against Offwell Rangers.

The eighth and final first round tie was at Exmouth Spartans where Ottery St Mary came back from two goals down to win 3-2.

FIRST ROUND REPLAYS

Exmouth Town, having survived something of a scare at Division Three Farway United who had held them to a 3-3 draw, won the Southern Road reply in emphatic style, chalking up a 5-0 win.

The other replay also went to form with Lympstone making the most of home advantage as they defeated Axmouth United 1-0.

SECOND ROUND DRAW

Millwey Rise v Upottery

Otterton v Dunkeswell Rovers

Ottery St Mary v Colyton

Tipton v Axminster Town

Budleigh Salterton v Seaton Town

Lympstone v Exmouth Town

Awliscombe v Upottery

Sidmouth Town v Beer Albion

(2nd Rd matches will be played on Monday, April 27).