East Budleigh win well against Tedburn St Mary

PUBLISHED: 10:20 20 November 2019

East Budleigh returned to action in Macron League Two last Saturday and, after a slow start, eventually got into gear to run out clear winners against opponents Tedburn St Mary, beating the Mid Devon men 3-1, writes Mark Auton.

Without a game for three weeks it took Budleigh a while to get going, but they hit the front 10 minutes before half-time.

Good pressure from Jack Howarth and Hugo Demetre led to a panicked clearance from the home keeper and it was Jacob Rice who finished well.

Budleigh didn't have to wait long for their second and were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to a fine goal from Guy Laverock.

At the beginning of the second half the hosts got themselves back into the game to make it 2-1, but this seemed to wake Budleigh up and they went on to dominate possession.

There was an opportunity spurned with a penalty miss before Budleigh had the final say when Man of the Match Liam West grabbed the goal that his contribution on the day fully deserved, to seal the points.

Along with West, Laverock, Rice and Demetre all produced good performances for a Budleigh side who will hope for more of the same when they host Sandford at Vicarage Road this Saturday (November 23).

● With the squad missing a number of players, East Budleigh Reserves took on unbeaten side Bishop Blaise in The Intermediate Cup and, after a brave fight, departed the competition, beaten 5-3.

Jack Hocking, who took the individual honours on the day, scored two of the East Budleigh goals.

The other player to net for the Jays was Jack Manning.

This Saturday (November 23), the team will look to bounce back when they travel for a Macron League Division Five game at Exeter United.

