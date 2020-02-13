East Budleigh use corners to great effect as they net five against Newton St Cyres

Archant

East Budleigh returned to winning ways with a five-goal demolition of opponents Newton St Cyres in Macron League Two meeting at Vicarage Road, writes Mark Auton.

An early blitz from the Jays saw a fifth minute Liam West strike hit the bar and then Jack Howarth had an effort blocked, but it was the away side that went in front with a shot that gave Budleigh keeper Dean Rawlings no chance.

The goal rocked Budleigh and, despite having the lion's share of the play the final pass was lacking.

However, 11 minutes before half-time the game changed as Budleigh deservedly levelled when a corner delivered by the trusty left foot of Alex Manning was met by Will Price and Dan Atkinson applied the finish.

Just five minutes later Budleigh were ahead thanks to another Manning corner which this time was met at the far post by Hugo Demetre and, when the ball arrived at the feet of West, he drilled it across goal where Price met it to divert it home.

With the interval looming, Budleigh rubbed salt into the wounds of their opponent by adding a third.

Picking up a loose clearance from the Newton stopper, Demetre struck a peach of a shot from 25-yards that whistled past a retreating keeper and into the net.

Two minutes after the re-start Budleigh scored again making it a hat-trick of goals from Manning corners. This time Demetre sent the ball towards goal and it was defender Joe Thompson who stabbed the ball home, netting his first goal for the club in the process.

Both Howarth and Atkinson went close before the latter lofted in number five to complete the scoring

The Budleigh Man of the Match award went to Thompson whilst Manning and Demetre both had fine games in a good team display.

This Saturday (February 15) Budleigh are at Heavitree where team boss Matt Jones will ask for more of the same.