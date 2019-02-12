East Budleigh up to third after win over Axmouth

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0458. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh won their Macron League Division Three home meeting with Axmouth United 3-0, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0451. Picture: Terry Ife East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0451. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh won their Macron League Division Three home meeting with Axmouth United 3-0, writes Mark Auton.

East Budleigh made a slow start to the contest, but grew into it and bossed the second half, during which time they sealed the points.

Dan Atkinson, Liam West and Jacob Rice scored the goals and the win, combined with a defeat for third-placed Sandford – beaten by second-in-the-table University – means that East Budleigh have moved above Sandford to now sit third in the table.

In what was a good all-round team display, Budleigh will also be proud of their clean sheet with the back three of Adam and Matt Jones and Darren Everest doing well in front of keeper Mark Bown.

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0449. Picture: Terry Ife East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0449. Picture: Terry Ife

This Saturday (February 23), Budleigh are on the road at Winchester and will look to revenge a recent league defeat.

Winchester sit two places below East Budleigh in the table with the gap between the teams currently four points. The Exeter-based side has played a game fewer and so a Jays win on Saturday would seriously strengthen the promotion bid.

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0417. Picture: Terry Ife East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0417. Picture: Terry Ife