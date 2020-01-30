East Budleigh toppled by Tedburn after leading by two goals

Archant

East Budleigh let slip a 3-1 lead as they went down 4-3 at home to Tedburn St Mary in a Macron League Division Two meeting, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors were at it from the off and as Budleigh started sluggishly, danger man Luke Mattias was giving the Budleigh defence a headache and, just 11 minutes in, Budleigh were behind to a poorly conceded goal.

The Jays gradually came into the game and were level three minutes later with Alex Manning crossing for Jack Howarth, who converted well. With just 18 minutes on the clock Budleigh had turned the game on its head!

Manning claiming a second assist from a free-kick turned in by Owen Corrick, who timed his run to perfection. Despite the score, Tedburn were still knocking the ball around well and should have netted before Budleigh made it three just after the half hour; Jack Howarth swung in a corner, Hugo Demetre headed on and it was Liam West who headed into the roof of the net. The away side were back in the game moments before the break, with more sloppy defending Budleigh's downfall as everybody took a breather. After the interval Guy Laverock came closest to adding to the home side's lead, but Tedburn were always a threat as the half wore on and two goals in a three-minute spell late on sent a frustrated Budleigh to defeat.

They will know that their attitude needs to change when they go to Sandford this Saturday (February 1). Also on Saturday, East Budleigh Reserves host Bishop Blaize in the Football Express Cup (kick-off 2pm).