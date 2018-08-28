Advanced search

East Budleigh suffer heavy home defeat against Ottery St Mary

PUBLISHED: 10:39 08 January 2019

East Budleigh at home to Ottery. Ref exsp 02 19TI 7856. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh at home to Ottery. Ref exsp 02 19TI 7856. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh did not start 2019 they would have wished as they crashed to a heavy 7-1 defeat when they entertained an Ottery St Mary that now sit top of the Macron Devon and Exeter League Division Three table, writes Mark Auton.

East Budleigh at home to Ottery. Ref exsp 02 19TI 7847. Picture: Terry IfeEast Budleigh at home to Ottery. Ref exsp 02 19TI 7847. Picture: Terry Ife

The visitors scored with the first move of the game and were gifted a second after 25 minutes.

Tom Chudley nodded against the post for Budleigh, who did pull a goal back three minutes before the break when, from a Liam Mabin corner, Liam West saw his effort cleared, but when the ball came back in, West was on hand to reduce the arrears.

Unfortunately, the second half was a poor show from Budleigh, who were soon 3-1 adrift, before the away side struck another four times.

Substitute Nathan Penhallurick and George Harris both brought saves out of the Ottery keeper for a Budleigh side that will need to improve when they visit Division Two side Thorverton in the Bill Slee Cup this Saturday (January 12), with kick-off being 2pm.

