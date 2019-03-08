Advanced search

East Budleigh sign off league campaign with fine win

PUBLISHED: 07:58 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 03 May 2019

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 11 19TI 1010138. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 11 19TI 1010138. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

East Budleigh completed their Macron League Division Three season with a good all-round performance to beat opponents Tedburn St Mary last Saturday, writes Mark Auton.

With the wind against the home side in the first half Tedburn had the upper hand and took an early lead after just seven minutes. Budleigh also lost Steve Hitchcock to injury replaced by Adam Jones.

The Jays battled hard in tough conditions and goalkeeper Dean Rawlings made a fine stop and Darren Everest cleared off the line.

Towards the break, Dan Atkinson got on the end of a Jacob Rice centre, but had his header somehow disallowed.

With a second half breeze it was a different story and Budleigh were level three minutes. A corner from Liam Mabin was met by Hugo Demetre whose header struck an arm in the visitors defence to give Atkinson a spot kick from which he coolly levelled the scores.

Both Jack Howarth and Tom Chudley entered the fray and it was the pace of the letter that frightened the visiting defence. Howarth went close before Chudley struck with a fine finish when set up by Demetre.

With a narrow lead Everest produced a good block at the other end, whilst Chudley rattled the crossbar before Budleigh had an 88th minute third. Liam West stole in to apply the finishing touch to a Howarth corner.

In the dying seconds Chudley broke again and saw his cross turned into his own net by a Tedburn defender.

It has been a fine season for Budleigh who will look to add a couple of players to their squad and go one better next year.

Most Read

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Exmouth and Budleigh elections 2019: Results LIVE

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Dolphins seen in the sea near Exmouth

A dolphin seen off the coast of Exmouth. Picture: Roger Jackson

