East Budleigh see off Heavitree United in Vicarage Road 'goal fest'

PUBLISHED: 12:02 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 01 October 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

East Budleigh were 5-3 winners when they entertained Heavitree United Reserves at Vicarage Road in a Macron League Division Two encounter, writes Mark Auton.

It was the visiting side who struck first, netting as early as the 10th minute, but just six minutes later the home side turned the game on its head!

First up, Jack Howarth converted a cross from Liam West before Guy Laverock produced a fine finish after Hugo Demetre had flicked on an Alex Manning throw. Budleigh should have had a third minutes later, but the Heavies goalkeeper did well to parry a drive from West, with Howarth heading the rebound over the target. Sloppiness at the back gifted the away side a second, but once again Budleigh bounced back with Demetre getting his head to a Howarth corner with the ball falling to Manning, who put Budleigh back in front. On the half hour mark this mad game had its sixth goal! Another Howarth corner resulted in Will Price climbing above everyone else to head the ball home. As both sides took a deep breath at the break it took Budleigh just eleven second-half minutes to stretch their lead; Ben Wiltshire was unchallenged to score from a Manning in-swinging corner. Midway through the second half keeper Dean Rawlings was unable to prevent Heavitree pulling one back and this gave them belief, but thankfully for Budleigh, Manning was on hand to clear off the line. In what was an entertaining encounter Price rattled the bar late on, but Budleigh were good value for the win.

Manning picked up the Man of the Match award for his all round display in a Budleigh side who travel to Halwill this Saturday (October 5).

Read an East Budleigh second team report now at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

