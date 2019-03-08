Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Budleigh's player awards leads to double delight for Jack Hocking

PUBLISHED: 08:55 22 May 2019

Archant

East Budleigh Reserves completed their campaign at Ottery St Mary in a midweek evening Golesworthy Cup final and, after battling well, lost out to a very good Dunkeswell outfit, writes Mark Auton.

After winning Division Five of the Macron Devon and Exeter League, Dunkeswell began well, whilst Budleigh's best opportunities came from set pieces.

Lewis Fletcher and Jack Hocking both went close from deliveries by Josh Sale and Morgan Pearce respectively.

An early injury to Dave Clow forced Budleigh to shuffle their pack, and, after 20 minutes, they conceded the first goal to a penalty and, just four minutes later a soft second put Budleigh on the back foot.

Three minutes before the break, Budleigh gave themselves a lifeline through Pearce who produced a superb long-range finish to set up the second half.

The goal seemed to spark the Dunks, who cranked up the pressure on the Budleigh defence after the re-start!

Kai Guise and Ben Radford were introduced as Budleigh went for broke. Goalkeeperr Mark Bown made a couple of smart saves to keep his side in the contest, but a third goal six minutes from the end sealed their fate.

In a late rally Sale, who was Budleigh's best player on the night, came agonisingly close to a consolation.

Despite defeat Budleigh have had a fine season gaining promotion with a second placed finish in Division Seven.

In terms of the end of season playing honours at East Budleigh - The first team's Managers' Player of the Year was Hugo Demetre, the top scorer award went to Dan Atkinson and the coveted Players' Player honour was won by Jacob Rice.

For the East Budleigh second team, Lewis Fletcher was named the Managers' Player while Jack Hocking lifted both the teams top scorer award and the Players' Player award.

Last, but certainly not least, the East Budleigh Football Club, Clubman of the Year award went to Richard Pearce.

Most Read

New ‘night bus’ allows revellers to leave their cars at home

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Budleigh tea room is back on the market

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

Exmouth man jailed for sexually abusing girl told her it was ‘our little secret’

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Multi-million pound watersports centre to be called ‘Sideshore’

'Sideshore' - Exmouth's new watersports centre - is set to open in Summer 2020. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded ‘inappropriate’

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Most Read

New ‘night bus’ allows revellers to leave their cars at home

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Budleigh tea room is back on the market

The Cosy Teapot is up for leasehold. Picture: Stonesmith

Exmouth man jailed for sexually abusing girl told her it was ‘our little secret’

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Multi-million pound watersports centre to be called ‘Sideshore’

'Sideshore' - Exmouth's new watersports centre - is set to open in Summer 2020. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded ‘inappropriate’

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon Tennis Academy players impress for Devon in County Cup National Finals

The Devon Under-14 boys, including the four East Devon Tennis Academy players, who did so well at the national finals. Picture EAST DEVON TENNIS ACADEMY

Clyst St George 2nds sit top after handsome win over Clyst Hydon

Ollie Manning bowling for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5295. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh’s player awards leads to double delight for Jack Hocking

Amount of buried treasure discovered in Exeter and Greater Devon doubles

Buried treasure discovered in Exeter and Greater Devon. Picture: Radar

New events planned for Budleigh’s annual Gala Week

Budleigh Salterton Gala Week parade from 2016. Picture: Alex Walton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists