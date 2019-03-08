East Budleigh's player awards leads to double delight for Jack Hocking

East Budleigh Reserves completed their campaign at Ottery St Mary in a midweek evening Golesworthy Cup final and, after battling well, lost out to a very good Dunkeswell outfit, writes Mark Auton.

After winning Division Five of the Macron Devon and Exeter League, Dunkeswell began well, whilst Budleigh's best opportunities came from set pieces.

Lewis Fletcher and Jack Hocking both went close from deliveries by Josh Sale and Morgan Pearce respectively.

An early injury to Dave Clow forced Budleigh to shuffle their pack, and, after 20 minutes, they conceded the first goal to a penalty and, just four minutes later a soft second put Budleigh on the back foot.

Three minutes before the break, Budleigh gave themselves a lifeline through Pearce who produced a superb long-range finish to set up the second half.

The goal seemed to spark the Dunks, who cranked up the pressure on the Budleigh defence after the re-start!

Kai Guise and Ben Radford were introduced as Budleigh went for broke. Goalkeeperr Mark Bown made a couple of smart saves to keep his side in the contest, but a third goal six minutes from the end sealed their fate.

In a late rally Sale, who was Budleigh's best player on the night, came agonisingly close to a consolation.

Despite defeat Budleigh have had a fine season gaining promotion with a second placed finish in Division Seven.

In terms of the end of season playing honours at East Budleigh - The first team's Managers' Player of the Year was Hugo Demetre, the top scorer award went to Dan Atkinson and the coveted Players' Player honour was won by Jacob Rice.

For the East Budleigh second team, Lewis Fletcher was named the Managers' Player while Jack Hocking lifted both the teams top scorer award and the Players' Player award.

Last, but certainly not least, the East Budleigh Football Club, Clubman of the Year award went to Richard Pearce.