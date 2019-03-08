East Budleigh Reserves win well against Broadclyst

East Budleigh Reserves produced an excellent victory to beat second-placed Broadclyst 4-2 thanks to goals from Morgan Pearce, Gav Russell, Marc Bowles and Daz Cardwell in a Macron League Division Seven meeting, writes Mark Auton.

In what was a competitive entertaining game, Budleigh were ahead inside three minutes; Jimmy Illsley won a free-kick and it was Pearce that fooled the visitors with a drilled low strike into the net.

Five minutes later Broadclyst were level, but Budleigh were having more of the play in what was a difficult wind. Craig Leaman was denied before Budleigh were ahead again after 41 minutes; Russell gambled on a back pass and beat the keeper to turn the ball home.

Both sides were giving their all, Russell and Jamie Cardwell were strong in Budleigh’s midfield whilst Josh Sale was outstanding at the back.

In the 62nd minute, Illsley carved out the opportunity for Marc Bowles, who finished well to leave Budleigh in command, but, 12 minutes later, the Exeter side gave themselves a lifeline to make it 3-2 and set up an exciting finish.

With the away side pushing for an equaliser, Budleigh went close through Illsley before grabbing a fourth; Pearce made a fine pass for the run of Daz Cardwell, who finished well.

Man of the Match went to Sale for a Budleigh side who are in action at Vicarage Road again this Saturday (March 23) where they host Cheriton Fitzpaine.