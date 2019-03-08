Advanced search

East Budleigh Reserves net a share of the spoils at Witheridge

PUBLISHED: 08:24 02 October 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh Reserves conceded two late goals in their Macron League Five fixture at Witheridge where they came away with a point after a 3-3 draw, writes Mark Auton.

Budleigh controlled the first half; Elliot Wells struck twice and Morgan Pearce also scored for Budleigh taking their goal tallies to eight a peace for the season.

Pearce was working hard on the left and Jamie Cardwell doing well in the midfield, but it felt like two points dropped as the late goals, including a 96th minute equaliser denied the Jays.

The player of the match was Jack Manning for a Budleigh side that will look to put things right when they host Lapford this Saturday (October 5).

