East Budleigh Reserves make Geary Cup progress

Goal! Archant

East Budleigh Reserves booked their place in the next round of the Geary Cup with a handsome 5-2 victory over The Village Inn, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Budleigh were the better side early on and were ahead after 20 minutes with Matt Tidmarsh applying the finishing headed touch to a corner from Morgan Pearce.

The away side had their moments, but Budleigh went closest to adding to the score when Dave Clow was denied by a fine save.

Five minutes into the second half the Exeter side were level from a well-taken free kick, but Budleigh’s response arrived two minutes later with Pearce again providing the assist from a free kick which was converted by Jamie Cardwell.

A two-goal cushion was created after 72 minutes; Pearce produced a fine run, Luke Kelsall challenged and as the ball ran loose Jack Hocking was on hand to score.

Three minutes later a deflected effort brought it back to 3-2, and two late strikes for Budleigh sealed it.

For the first, Craig Leaman sent the ball down the flank and Pearce did well to get to the ball before crossing for Hocking to pounce and score his second with a tidy finish.

Pearce was not going to be denied and added his goal with a solo effort to complete the scoring.

In what was a great team performance the Man of the Match award went to Leaman, just shading Pearce and Josh Sale.

This Saturday (January 26) Budleigh will want more of the same at league leaders Cowick Barton (2.15pm).