East Budleigh Reserves make flying start to new season

PUBLISHED: 08:19 06 September 2019

East Budleigh Reserves have started life in Macron League Division Five with comfortable victories against Amory Green Rovers and Starcross Generals respectively, writes Mark Auton.

An opening day home encounter with Amory saw them win 5-1 with debutants Lee Mitchell (2) and Elliot Wells scoring the goals alongside Morgan Pearce and Craig Leaman.

Last Saturday, Budleigh went one better at Starcross, Pearce on the mark with a hat-trick, Wells added a brace and Leaman completed a 6-1 win.

This Saturday (September 7), Budleigh are in Football Express cup action hosting neighbours Otterton (2pm).

East Budleigh first team will have been happy to get their first victory; After a disappointing home defeat 1-0 to neighbours Otterton, Budleigh beat Alphington 3rds 3-1 in a Division Two contest.

New signings Guy Laverock and Will Price both found the back of the net along with Jack Howarth for a Budleigh side that visit Exmouth Spartans in the Bill Slee Cup this Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

