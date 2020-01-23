Advanced search

East Budleigh Reserves lose in a contest more akin to a pantomime!

PUBLISHED: 11:46 23 January 2020

East Budleigh Reserves went down 4-2 in their Macron League Division Five home game against Exeter United, writes Mark Auton.

After reporting on many a game over numerous years I have never seen a fixture like this one, which was more like a pantomime!

Opponents Exeter United somehow won this game as the Jays were in generous mood with a number of individual errors against a side who, quite frankly were nothing short of a disgrace!

With every decision that went against them, the Exeter side surrounded ref Ross England, who often had to explain the rules of the game. They also had a linesman who had no idea of the offside rule who openly admitted to just raising his flag. It was, frankly, an utter joke.

Budleigh were behind early on, but eventually led at the break with goals for Liam West and Morgan Pearce, the latter a good team move that saw West, Craig Leaman and Elliott Satchell all involved. In the second half a visiting defender deliberately handled from a corner giving Budleigh a penalty; the only surprise was that he did not receive a card of any colour. The penalty from Jack Hocking was scored on the rebound, but disallowed for encroachment.

With the continuous stoppages and blatant disregard of the rules, Budleigh were left frustrated at a game that was spoilt by the antics of the opponent. Budleigh will look to put it behind them at Farway this Saturday whilst the first XI are back in action at Vicarage Road against Tedburn St Mary. Both games have 2.15pm starts.

