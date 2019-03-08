East Budleigh Reserves held at home by Lapford

East Budleigh Reserves had to settle for a share of the spoils when they drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road with Lapford Reserves in a Macron League Division Five encounter, writes Mark Auton.

Having controlled the first half the Jays may well see this as two points dropped.

Wide men Morgan Pearce and Tom Baybutt were working the flanks well and it was the former who drew the first save from an inspired Lapford keeper

The visitors were relying on the long ball, but Josh Sale was dominant in the air.

Budleigh were creating the chances as Lee Mitchell and Pearce combined for Elliot Wells who fired wide.

Minutes later, Wells was forced off with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Jack Hockings who immediately had a shot blocked.

Jamie Cardwell had an effort cleared off the line from a Pearce corner and it was another corner that saw Budleigh take the lead on the stroke of half-time. Dave Haggerty got up and as the ball dropped, Hocking applied the finishing touch. The visitors brought themselves level with 20 minutes to go, but Budleigh always looked more likely to win it. Pearce and Craig Leaman went close and Mitchell should have scored before the final whistle.

The Man on the Match went to Sale for a Budleigh side who are at Woolacombe & Morthoe in the Intermediate Cup this Saturday (October 12).