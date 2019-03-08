Advanced search

East Budleigh Reserves end league campaign with defeat to the champions

PUBLISHED: 14:45 07 May 2019

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 11 19TI 1010138. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 11 19TI 1010138. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

East Budleigh Reserves completed their league campaign in Macron League Seven with a 5-1 defeat to champions Cowick Barton last Saturday; the Exeter side showing Budleigh what a good side they are, writes Mark Auton.

Budleigh were still in the game after the first half and were just one goal adrift scored by the away side on 18 minutes.

Top scorer Jack Hocking came closest to scoring for the Jays. Just after the half hour he latched on to a fine through ball from Morgan Pearce to loft his finish just over.

He then went close with a header from Jack Howarth's cross and then hit the woodwork from a free-kick.

Two goals in three minutes from a very young and quick Exeter side took the game away from Budleigh before the hour and as hard as Budleigh tried two more goals followed.

Budleigh's consolation came late; Hugo Demetre centred for Pearce whose touch across the six yard box was put into his own net by a Barton defender.

Despite this defeat Budleigh will still finish in the top three in what has been an excellent season.

They will look to round it off in style when they take on Dunkeswell Rovers at Ottery next Tuesday (May 14), in the final of the Golesworthy Cup (7pm).

