East Budleigh Reserves edged out by late goal

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh Reserves were beaten 1-0 when they entertained Ottery St Mary Reserves in a Joma Devon and Exeter League contest, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After what had been a stout second half defensive display the Budleigh rear guard was eventually breached with five minutes of the contest remaining!

Until that 85th minute goal, Lewis Fletcher, Dave Haggerty, Chris Watts and Ben Wiltshire had defended well as a unit.

After scoring a hat-trick the week before, Jack Hocking started the game full of confidence and went close to opening the scoring just two minutes in when he picked up a pass from Watts, but his shot clipped the bar.

Budleigh continued to play well and Jack Manning was showing good pace on the left and, after another good move, Hocking saw his bicycle kick pushed away for a corner.

As the half wore on the away side came more into the game forcing Budleigh keeper Drew Shorrock into a fine save from a free-kick.

Budleigh never really got a grip to the second period despite the efforts of Josh Sale who tried to drive his side on; Ottery were now on the front foot creating the better chances, but Shorrock was handling well.

The best opportunity for Budleigh came with fifteen minutes to play; Hocking latched on to a Wiltshire clearance before setting up Tim Whiteoak whose shot was charged down.

Budleigh tried hard in the final few minutes, but were unable to find that killer touch to level things up.

This Saturday (October 3), they travel to Sidmouth looking to bounce back immediately.

The East Budleigh first team are also in Saturday action when they entertain Teignmouth at Vicarage Road in a Division One East fixture.