East Budleigh Reserves beaten at home by Witheridge Reserves

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 51 19TI 6332. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh Reserves went down 4-1 when they hosted Witheridge Reserves in a Macron League meeting at Vicarage Road, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, the final score did flatter the visitors after East Budleigh played all but 18 minutes of the contest with 10 men.

Witheridge were two ahead early on as Budleigh gifted their opponents a start and things worsened when Budleigh were reduced to 10 men,

A couple more chances went begging and Gav Russell produced an excellent block at the break.

After the re-start Budleigh upped the anti and were controlling the game before they managed to pull a goal back.

Jack Hocking did the spade work before laying the ball off for Marc Bowles and after his strike came back off the post Morgan Pearce scored.

As hard as they tried committing to attack, Budleigh often lacked the final ball and could not find the equaliser. It was left to the away side to grab a third and late fourth from the penalty spot.

This Saturday Budleigh will hope to bounce back when they travel to Awliscombe for their league encounter.