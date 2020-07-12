East Budleigh Reserves back for pre-season training

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh Reserves begin training this coming Thursday (July 15).

All sessions will be conducted following strict social distancing guidelines.

The team will be playing in Division Five when the 2020/21 Macron Devon & Exeter League gets underway.

New players will be made very welcome at the club’s Vicarage Road home and the first session on Thursday starts at 6.30pm.