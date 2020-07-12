Advanced search

East Budleigh Reserves back for pre-season training

PUBLISHED: 13:31 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 12 July 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

East Budleigh Reserves begin training this coming Thursday (July 15).

All sessions will be conducted following strict social distancing guidelines.

The team will be playing in Division Five when the 2020/21 Macron Devon & Exeter League gets underway.

New players will be made very welcome at the club’s Vicarage Road home and the first session on Thursday starts at 6.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin

CGI images of how a new development to the rear of New Street in Exmouth will look like. Picture: Fbaloch

‘Suspicious’ Bumble and Bee roof fire being treated as arson –investigation launched

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Call to Exmouth residents to help rejuvenate seafront

Thelma Hulbert Gallery are seeking local atists help to rejuvinate part of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Thelma Hulbert Gallery

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Most Read

Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin

CGI images of how a new development to the rear of New Street in Exmouth will look like. Picture: Fbaloch

‘Suspicious’ Bumble and Bee roof fire being treated as arson –investigation launched

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Call to Exmouth residents to help rejuvenate seafront

Thelma Hulbert Gallery are seeking local atists help to rejuvinate part of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Thelma Hulbert Gallery

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe U15 players complete 1,000-mile cycle ride for YoungMinds

The Withycombe RFC Under-15 players after completing their 1,000-mile charity cycle ride challenge. Picture WRFC

East Budleigh Reserves back for pre-season training

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exeter Chiefs sign Facundo Cordero

Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs announce new contracts for 30 players

Rugby ball.

Topsham’s Big Afternoon Tea boosts town’s economy and people’s spirits

Topsham residents enjoying the Big Afternoon Tea. Picture: Graham Norwood