East Budleigh Reserves back for pre-season training
PUBLISHED: 13:31 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 12 July 2020
Archant
East Budleigh Reserves begin training this coming Thursday (July 15).
All sessions will be conducted following strict social distancing guidelines.
The team will be playing in Division Five when the 2020/21 Macron Devon & Exeter League gets underway.
New players will be made very welcome at the club’s Vicarage Road home and the first session on Thursday starts at 6.30pm.
