Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Budleigh player-boss inspires team to derby win

PUBLISHED: 09:01 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 24 April 2019

Action from the East Budleigh meeting with Beer Albion Reserves. Picture IAN HITCHCOCK

Action from the East Budleigh meeting with Beer Albion Reserves. Picture IAN HITCHCOCK

Copyright: I Hitchcock 2018

East Budleigh player-manager Matt Jones inspired his side to victory when his 34th minute cross-cum-shot broke the deadlock in an entertaining Macron League Division Three local derby meeting with Budleigh Salterton, writes Mark Auton.

East Budleigh started brightly with both Jack Howarth and Jacob Rice going close before the visitors gradually found their feet and enjoyed some good possession forcing the Jays keeper Dean Rawlings to finger tip one effort on to the bar.

The home side had to make a change with Dan Atkinson replacing Tom Chudley and with his first main contribution Atkinson saw his header saved.

In what was a scrappy start to the second half the Robins were having much of the play, but often lacked a finish in the final third; Matt Tett headed wide midway through the half.

Three minutes later Hugo Demetre laid the ball through for Rice who produced an accomplished finish with his left foot to give East Budleigh a two-goal cushion.

Budleigh committed players to attack; George Pannell was denied by another good block from Rawlings, but the East Budleigh defence of Jones, Steve Hitchcock, Dan Reynolds and Darren Everest stood firm.

At the other end of the pitch, Liam West went agonisingly close. Liam Matthew somehow headed a chance over and Atkinson shaved the upright.

Both Demetre and West had fine games, but Rawlings was voted Man of the Match for an East Budleigh side who complete their campaign at Vicarage Road against Tedburn St Mary on Saturday (April 27).

Most Read

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Claire Wright responds to Sir Hugo Swire’s ‘political games’ claim over Brexit

Claire Wright is standing for elections in the Otter Valley.

Revealed - what can we expect from the new watersports centre

The new Exmouth Watersports Centre. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Most Read

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Claire Wright responds to Sir Hugo Swire’s ‘political games’ claim over Brexit

Claire Wright is standing for elections in the Otter Valley.

Revealed - what can we expect from the new watersports centre

The new Exmouth Watersports Centre. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cullen rifles Town Under-18s in league Cup final

Goal!

Budleigh exit Devon T20 at pool stage

Picture: Thinkstock

Exmouth RFC latest – an ‘end of campaign’ chat with head coach Steve Perry

The Exmouth pack (second from right James Harris and far right Ethan Langson Justice) in action during the 2019 Devon Cup final against Barnstaple. Picture TIM RIDGEWAY

East Budleigh player-boss inspires team to derby win

Action from the East Budleigh meeting with Beer Albion Reserves. Picture IAN HITCHCOCK

Exmouth Town all set to step up into the Western League Premier Division

Karl Rickard in action during the Exmouth Town 2-1 Good Friday win over Cullompton Rangers. Picture GERRY HUNT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists