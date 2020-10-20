Advanced search

East Budleigh pay the price – again – for missed chances in derby defeat

PUBLISHED: 08:53 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 20 October 2020

Near neighbours Otterton came from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat on an East Budleigh side who will again rue missed chances, writes Mark Auton.

Jack Hocking rose well to head home a Liam West corner to give Budleigh the advantage in this Joma League Division One East fixture and they also Hocking, Adam Wilkinson, Hugo Demetre and Tom West all go close to getting a second.

However, the second did not arrive and Otterton striker Cameron Brown capitalised on sloppiness from Budleigh to make it 1-1.

In the second period Liam West saw his drive rattle the upright, but it was Brown who struck again to stun Budleigh and claim the points.

Budleigh travel to Dunkeswell (3pm) this Saturday (October 24) and need to cut out the errors for which they are currently being punished for.

East Budleigh Reserves were beaten 3-1 at Bishop Blaize in a Division Two East encounter.

Sam Rice netted a consolation for the Jays who entertain Axminster Town Reserves this Saturday with kick-off at Vicarage Road being at 3pm.

