East Budleigh net eighth win in ten Macron League outings with derby win

East Budleigh 1st team at home to Honiton 2nds. Ref exsp 50 19TI 5989. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh racked up their eighth win from ten games played in Macron League Two last Saturday with a comprehensive victory in their East Devon derby meeting with Honiton, writes Mark Auton.

Budleigh were In the ascendency from the start and could have scored more than the three from Hugo Demetre, Dan Atkinson and Adam Jones.

Liam West fired over after Atkinson laid off a cross from Alex Manning before Budleigh took a deserved 23rd minute lead; Demetre rose unchallenged to head in a perfectly delivered Alex Manning corner.

Moments later Budleigh almost gifted the visitors an equaliser but Joe Day did well to avert the danger,

This was a rare moment for the away side and soon after Demetre was denied a second by the Honiton stopper after Ben Wiltshire and Atkinson had combined, whilst West and Guy Laverock went close before the interval.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first; A deflected Laverock cross somehow hit the bar twice before Budleigh went two up ten minutes in; Demetre had the first effort to win a corner from which Atkinson headed in another well delivered kick from Will Price.

Budleigh introduced the pace of Jacob Rice for Kyle Barnsley giving the away side something else to think about and he went close on a couple of occasions as did Price and Atkinson.

Owen Corrick and Jones also came off the bench and it was the latter who chased down the Honiton keeper, the ball landed kindly for Jones to back heel into the net.

For Budleigh Joe Thompson produced a steady display on full debut, but the Man of the Match was Demetre.

This Saturday (December 14) Budleigh welcome Beer to Vicarage Road whilst the Reserves are at Lapford and both games have 2.15pm start times.

