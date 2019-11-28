Advanced search

East Budleigh hoping form dryer weather so they can get back into action

PUBLISHED: 09:04 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 28 November 2019

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1151. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1151. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

East Budleigh were unable to play a ninth league game of the season when their Macron League Two home game against Sandford was washed out.

Not a ball was kicked in anger throughout Division Two on a day when only three of the day's games scheduled across the nine divisions of the Macron League beat the weather.

East Budleigh are in action this Saturday when they make the short trip across to Furzebrake, Beer to play the home club's second team in a league game.

After the game at Beer, the Jays will have three successive home matches which will come as some relief, for the team has played just one home game since the final Saturday of September.

East Budleigh head for Beer sharing top spot in the table with Elmore Reserves with both teams having so far banked 18 points from their eight games.

Meanwhile, East Budleigh Reserves, who are going well in Division Five were also washed out in their hopes of playing last weekend and this Saturday they face a home game against Broadclyst (2.15pm). If the game is played it will be only the second time in six weeks that East Budleigh Reserves have played!

