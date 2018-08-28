Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Budleigh hit by second-half fightback

PUBLISHED: 21:52 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 06 February 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A second-half fight-back from visitors Winchester saw East Budleigh lose by the odd goal in five in a Division Three fixture, one of only six games across the nine divisions of the Macron League to beat the weather on the second Saturday of February, writes Mark Auton.

Jack Howarth and Dan Atkinson netted for Budleigh in the first half, giving them a healthy two-goal lead at the interval.

The opener arrived as early as the fourth minute when Atkinson chipped in a cross that was nodded home by Howarth at the far post.

Budleigh continued to pass the ball around well, George Harris was lively, whilst Jacob Rice was denied when the Winchester stopper was quick to smother the ball at his feet.

The away side began to get a foothold in the game and were frustrating the Budleigh attack with their high defensive line often catching them offside.

Five minutes before the break Harris produced an excellent run which saw the keeper unable to hold on and as the ball ran loose Atkinson followed the ball in and was on hand to poke home.

Budleigh had a warning at the end of the half as Winchester should have reduced the arrears before the break.

Five minutes into the second half Budleigh sloppily allowed the Exeter side back into the contest and this gave them the impetus; on the hour mark they were awarded a penalty, Dean Rawlings saved but the ball ran nicely back to the taker, who levelled the game.

Budleigh made changes sending on Ben Wiltshire, Liam West and Tom Chudley, but were finding it hard to carve out opportunities now and it was Winchester that added a winner a quarter of an hour from time.

In defeat, both Hugo Demetre and Darren Everest worked hard.

East Budleigh remain third in the table with 10 games remaining in their league campaign.

This Saturday (February 9) Budleigh will look to bounce back when they host Clyst Valley on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Five-time cancer survivor explains how to detect cancer early

Jenny and her husband Duncan in hospital in 2014. Picture: JS.

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Five-time cancer survivor explains how to detect cancer early

Jenny and her husband Duncan in hospital in 2014. Picture: JS.

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue

East Budleigh hit by second-half fightback

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth versus Newton Abbot – the recent history of the fixture

Nick Halse in the thick of the action during the Cockles win over Ivybridge. Picture JASON FAHY

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Lizzie plotting a course to a successful future

Running
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists