East Budleigh Enter Lockdown With Victories

East Budleigh secured successive away wins heading into the lockdown period with a two-goal victory over Lympstone in Joma League Division 1 East.

After a slow and scoreless first period, manager Matt Jones sent on Hugo Demetre and Adam Wilkinson for the second period and the changes paid dividends as Budleigh took control of the game.

Another substitute, Will Price, joined the action on the hour and broke the deadlock for the Jays and was also involved in the clinching strike. A tight affair was settled 15 minutes from time, when a long ball from ‘keeper Drew Shorrock was met by fine control from Jack Hocking, instantly laying the pass into Price, and his through ball picked out Guy Laverock to finish nicely.

It was a well-deserved win for East Budleigh for whom Liam West was man of the match. Team: Shorrock, Everest, Day, Thompson, Manning, Laverock, Tom West, Liam West, Savage, Hocking, Howarth. Subs- Demetre, Wilkinson, Price.

East Budleigh Reserves also took all three points with a narrow win against opponents Feniton in Joma League Division 2 East to enter the enforced break feeling confident about their prospects when football resumes.

Budleigh were the better side for the majority of the game and should have been further than just one goal ahead at the break. Josh Sale went close early on before Budleigh took a 22nd minute lead; Kyle Barnsley won the Jays a corner, Sale delivered and, when the ball dropped, Gav Russell fired home.

Minutes before half-time, Dan Atkinson curled a shot against the upright, leaving Budleigh with a slender lead. Five minutes into the second half, Budleigh doubled their advantage when Sale delivered a deep cross that hit the back post, Atkinson stole in to apply the finishing touch.

The away side pulled a goal back from a corner to set up a tense finish, but Budleigh still looked the more likely as Sam Rice and Ben Wiltshire both went close. Man of the match was awarded to Russell for his terrific all-round display.