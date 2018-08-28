East Budleigh edged out of Bill Slee Cup
PUBLISHED: 10:17 17 January 2019
Archant
East Budleigh came up against a very strong Thorverton side last Saturday, putting in an excellent shift, before departing the Bill Slee Cup, beaten 2-1 by the Mid Devon side, writes Mark Auton.
The home side took a one-goal lead in the first period and it would have been two, but for some great defending from Ben Wiltshire.
Budleigh themselves had a couple of chances with Dan Atkinson going closest.
Thorverton began the second half in determined fashion, adding a second goal, and it could have been more without some hard graft from Budleigh.
The hard work paid off for Budleigh when Jacob Rice produced a fine finish; unfortunately, the goal came 90 seconds from the end.
On Saturday, Budleigh manager Matt Jones will ask for the same endeavour when they visit Sandford for a Macron League Division Three game (2.15pm).