East Budleigh edged out of Bill Slee Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:17 17 January 2019

East Budleigh at home to Ottery. Ref exsp 02 19TI 7893. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

East Budleigh came up against a very strong Thorverton side last Saturday, putting in an excellent shift, before departing the Bill Slee Cup, beaten 2-1 by the Mid Devon side, writes Mark Auton.

The home side took a one-goal lead in the first period and it would have been two, but for some great defending from Ben Wiltshire.

Budleigh themselves had a couple of chances with Dan Atkinson going closest.

Thorverton began the second half in determined fashion, adding a second goal, and it could have been more without some hard graft from Budleigh.

The hard work paid off for Budleigh when Jacob Rice produced a fine finish; unfortunately, the goal came 90 seconds from the end.

On Saturday, Budleigh manager Matt Jones will ask for the same endeavour when they visit Sandford for a Macron League Division Three game (2.15pm).

