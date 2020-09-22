East Budleigh edged out in local derby

East Budleigh will be disappointed to get nothing from their opening Jome Devon and Exeter League Division 1 East encounter with a feisty Exmouth Rovers side, but as a team were not consistent enough in the 90 minutes, writes Mark Auton.

At times Budleigh played some good football, but the midfield didn’t get to grips with the game.

The visitors started well and it was debutant Alan Savage that cleared off the line.

The best chances came after fourteen minutes when Alex Manning and Dan Atkinson combined to tee up Jack Howarth who was denied by the keepers legs and

five minutes before the break; Will Price saw his drive parried, Guy Laverock fired in the rebound and was also denied by a good block.

In the second period Rovers went close to breaking the deadlock when Carl Riddell headed onto the bar when meeting a corner from former Budleigh player Liam Matthew.

Another debutant Adam Wilkinson joined the action for Budleigh, but it was the away side that snatched a scrappy goal ten minutes from time.

Budleigh threw everything at their opponents with Savage agonisingly close to an equaliser.

This Saturday (September 26) Budleigh will look to bounce back at Beer.