East Budleigh edged out in close encounter with high-flying Elmore

PUBLISHED: 10:15 15 January 2020

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

East Budleigh were beaten for the second week running by Elmore as the visitors maintained their 100 per cent Macron League Division Two record with a 3-1 success, writes Mark Auton.

However, it was only in the final quarter of a close encounter that the class of the away side eventually shone through in the face of a battling East Budleigh performance.

Budleigh had the difficult job of playing against a stiff first-half breeze as well as the league leaders, who maybe should have scored before taking a 33rd minute lead, Joe Thompson preventing a second with a fine block. The Jays were working hard and on the stroke of half-time levelled, Alex Manning providing a perfect cross for Owen Corrick to finish at the far post. Five minutes into the second half Budleigh went close to a second when the combination who produced the goal combined again; Manning centred and Corrick saw his volley well saved.

Elmore were always a threat and Budleigh keeper Dean Rawlings made a couple of excellent stops, but was unable to prevent them winning the game late on. For Budleigh, Darren Everest and Matt Jones did well at the back, whilst Jack Howarth worked tirelessly for the cause.

It was also good to see debuts from the bench for local lads George Salter and Jake Yarwood.

This Saturday (January 18) Budleigh have no game, whilst the Reserves entertain Exeter United at Vicarage Road (2.15pm).

