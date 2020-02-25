East Budleigh edged out by visiting Halwill

It was a frustrating afternoon for East Budleigh last Saturday as they slipped to a narrow 2-1 Macron League Division Two defeat to a visiting Halwill side that took the two chances they were given in the contest, writes Mark Auton.

Budleigh threw everything at the visitors but had one of those days in front of goal and when they did pull one back 13 minutes from time, it came courtesy of an own goal.

The away side were ahead on 18 minutes as the Budleigh defence switched off from a corner.

However, before the visitors took the lead the home side could have been three goals to the good! Will Price was agonisingly close when meeting an Alex Manning free-kick, whilst Nathan Penhallurick and Liam West both went close.

On the half hour Jack Howarth was denied by the post, before Halwill added a hotly contested second goal.

The match ball struck a stray ball on the pitch before going into touch. The visitors took a quick throw and went on to score as Budleigh were still trying to regroup.

On another day Howarth could have had a hat-trick, striking the bar as well as being denied by a fine save, whilst Owen Corrick saw his deep cross tipped onto the woodwork.

George Salter joined the action and produced a fine 25-minute cameo, unfortunately for his side the only consolation came when Joe Thompson saw his cross converted by a Halwill defender.

This Saturday (February 29) Budleigh have the perfect opportunity to bounce back when they host Exeter University.