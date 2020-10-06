East Budleigh denied by late Teigns equaliser

East Budleigh had to settle for a point when they shared six goals with visiting Teignmouth Reserves, writes Mark Auton.

An early goal for the visitors was cancelled out with 14 minutes on the clock with the dangerous Adam Wilkinson latching onto a pass from Will Price before calmly taking it round the keeper to net his first goal for the club.

Ten minutes later and the Jays were in front with scorer turning provider as Wilkinson set up Alan Savage to open his account.

Budleigh went close to a third as both Jack Howarth and Wilkinson were denied by the visiting keeper, before the away side levelled again with their second attempt.

Four minutes before the break Liam West was denied by a goal line clearance when set up by Hugo Demetre.

In the second half Budleigh continued to dominate; Jack Rowland was doing well from a wing back role and Demetre was working hard in the middle of the park and it was the latter who went closest, denied as the Teignmouth keeper clawed the ball away from his left foot shot.

With eight minutes to go Wilkinson was upended in the box and Price converted the penalty with aplomb, disappointingly for the home side, the visitors equalised just a minute later!

In a frantic finish Demetre was denied by the base of the post when meeting a perfect cross from Joe Day for a Budleigh side who visit Tipton this Saturday.

East Budleigh Reserves went down 6-3 at Sidmouth Town thirds.

The Jays endured a miserable first half and were quickly playing catch up after two early goals.

The best of Budleigh saw Josh Sale hit the bar and have an effort cleared off the line, whilst Dave Radford saw his lob kept out by a great save,

Budleigh were better after the interval as Tim Whiteoak bagged himself a fine hat-trick, but by then the hosts had hit Budleigh for six.

They will look for better when they host Axmouth at Vicarage Road on Saturday.