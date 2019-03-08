Advanced search

Drumbrek stars as Town third's stand-in glovesman

PUBLISHED: 12:05 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 18 April 2019

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town thirds drew 1-1 on their visit to Amory Green Rovers for a Macron League Division Eight game.

Owing to injury, Town were forced to travel to Tiverton without a regular glovesman and so centre back Lee Drumbrek took over between the sticks.

The knock-on effect of that was a number of players having to adopt new positions.

With Charlie Tate impressing from his central midfield berth and Tommy Williamson, back after an absence from the game, causing problems with his mazy runs, Town dominated the early exchanges. The main threat from the home side was the 'ball over the top', and Amory took a 15th minute lead with just such a raid that ended with a mistimed Town challenge and a free shot at goal for a home player!

The Amory off-side tactics were frustrating Town, but they continued to look a threat with striker Leigh Collett going close a number of times, but no goal was forthcoming and half-time arrived with Town still trailing 1-0.

After the break, the hard-working Tate was replaced by Jordan Capey, with Sam Cox taking over in central midfield.

Ten minutes into the second half it needed a terrific save from Town stand-in glovesman Drumbrek to deny the hosts a second.

Striker Collett was replaced by Kian Newton, who had an immediate impact with pace that Amory struggled to cope with. It was nothing more than Town deserved when Cox played the ball to Mat Peligry, who found sub Newton, and he ran through to tuck the ball home to level things up. Newton should have doubled his tally moments later, but a lack of composure let him down and the game petered out with honours ending even.

Stand-in goalkeeper Drumbrek landed the Man of the Match award, but Jordan Capey and Stan Cox, the latter who made a fine goal-saving block to deny the hosts a late winner, also deserve special mention.

