Drew delights with superb strike as Exmouth Town Reserves win again

PUBLISHED: 13:41 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 09 April 2019

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1893. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1893. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Reserves scored three second-half goals to win their Macron League top flight derby against Feniton and the result ends any worries about a bottom three finish in the Premier Division this season.

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1883. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1883. Picture: Terry Ife

The early exchanges were of ‘scrappy sort’ as both teams struggled to get the ball down and play a passing game. If anything, it was the visitors who enjoyed the better of the first half, though Town grew into the game, but with neither goal put under too much pressure, half-time arrived with the game still seeking its opening goal.

After the break, Town began to take control and it was no more than they deserved when Harry Drew scored with a stunning 55th minute strike.

Teenager Adam Wilkinson doubled the Town lead in the 65th minute and, soon after, Jake Battishill completed the scoring with a fine finish.

A third successive clean sheet win lifts Town to 11th in the table and, with five of their final seven games at home, starting with Saturday’s visit of fifth-placed Lyme Regis, there’s every hope that the Town second string can climb further to complete the campaign in a mid-table berth.

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1898. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1898. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1954. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1954. Picture: Terry Ife

