Drew-Cull sparkles as Blues U14s win well at Cullompton

PUBLISHED: 12:06 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 26 February 2019

Jake Haggerty in action for Brixington Blues during the 3-2 win over Cullompton Rangers. Picture BRIXINGTON BLUES FC

Brixington Blues Under-14s were good value for a 3-2 win when they visited Cullompton Rangers to contest an Exeter and District Youth League match.

Both teams made a bright start and the home striker was certainly a threat, but good defending from Harrison Fox kept him arm’s length from the Blues’ goal.

A slick move involving Blues skipper Jake Haggerty, Jayden Marles, Oliver Bradley and Reece Alexander almost broke the deadlock.

Blues went close again when Lewis Ayley won the ball and found Ben Geare, who beat a player before linking with Thomas Roswell and, when the ball fell to Jack Drew-Cull, he fired just wide.

The game’s first goal came on 15 minutes and it was created from a long pass from Drew-Cull that found Bradley and he showed quick feet to find time and space to rifle the ball home with his left foot. Drew-Cull then saw a shot cannon back off the crossbar before a well-crafted home attack ended with them levelling the game up at 1-1.

A fine header from Haydon Simpson was taken with a superb first touch by Ben Geare and, when he switched play to find Ethan Beverley, the Blues player was hauled down.

The resultant free-kick was taken by skipper Jake Haggerty, who, after checking the home glovesman’s position, promptly drilled the ball into the top corner.

The Blues dominance continued and Geare fired just wide before Lewis Ayley provided the ‘assist’ for Beverley to fire Blues into a 3-1 lead.

End-to-end action followed and, with virtually the final kick of a terrific contest, Cully scored a second, but Blues were richly deserving of the three points.

It was Jack Drew-Cull, who took the Blues Man of the Match honours.

