Brixington Blues Under-15s were 5-2 winners when they took on South Molton in an Exeter and District Youth League game.

Brixington Blues U15 player Oliver Bradley in action during the 2-2 draw with South Molton. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

The game got off to a high-tempo start with goalmouth action at both ends of the pitch before a terrific through-ball from Luke Parramore sent Jack Drew-Cull in in on goal and he made no mistake with a cool finish to fire Blues into a fifth minute lead.

Six minutes later good work from Reece Alexander and Haydon Simpson broke up a South Molton attack to launch another raid and this time Oscar Gaunt provided the assist to another Drew-Cull goal to make it 2-0.

Just two minutes later Makan Coulibaly began a move that also involved Joel Nott, Paramore and Gaunt before the ball arirved at the feet of Drew-Cull and he picked his spot to complete a hat-trick inside 13 minutes!

South Molton then hit back only to be denied a goal back by a stunning save from Blues captain Russ Bracey.

Blues scored again with a neat move involving Lewis Ayley, Hayden Marles and Oliver Bradley prior to Drew-Cull rifling home his fourth goal.

Scorer then turned provider for Paranmore to make it 5-0. South Molton hit back with a goal of their own and Blues trooped off at half-time with a 5-1 lead.

South Molton began the second half on the front foot and Bracey made another super save before, at the other end of the pitch, Zac Brown fashioned a chance for Gaunt who saw his shot blocked.

Coulibaly was then denied by a fine save from the South Molton glovesman. However, there was one more goal scored by South Molton before the final whistle was blown.

The Blues' Man of the Match award went to four-goal Drew-Cull.

Blues management duo Dave Haggerty and Chris Drew-Cull were delighted with their young charges who turned in a superb all-round show in what was their first outing for over a month.