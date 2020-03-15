Advanced search

Brixington Blues Under-15s were 5-2 winners when they took on South Molton in an Exeter and District Youth League game.

PUBLISHED: 10:50 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 15 March 2020

Brixington Blues U15 player Oliver Bradley in action during the 2-2 draw with South Molton. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues U15 player Oliver Bradley in action during the 2-2 draw with South Molton. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-15s were 5-2 winners when they took on South Molton in an Exeter and District Youth League game.

The game got off to a high-tempo start with goalmouth action at both ends of the pitch before a terrific through-ball from Luke Parramore sent Jack Drew-Cull in in on goal and he made no mistake with a cool finish to fire Blues into a fifth minute lead.

Six minutes later good work from Reece Alexander and Haydon Simpson broke up a South Molton attack to launch another raid and this time Oscar Gaunt provided the assist to another Drew-Cull goal to make it 2-0.

Just two minutes later Makan Coulibaly began a move that also involved Joel Nott, Paramore and Gaunt before the ball arirved at the feet of Drew-Cull and he picked his spot to complete a hat-trick inside 13 minutes!

South Molton then hit back only to be denied a goal back by a stunning save from Blues captain Russ Bracey.

Blues scored again with a neat move involving Lewis Ayley, Hayden Marles and Oliver Bradley prior to Drew-Cull rifling home his fourth goal.

Scorer then turned provider for Paranmore to make it 5-0. South Molton hit back with a goal of their own and Blues trooped off at half-time with a 5-1 lead.

South Molton began the second half on the front foot and Bracey made another super save before, at the other end of the pitch, Zac Brown fashioned a chance for Gaunt who saw his shot blocked.

Coulibaly was then denied by a fine save from the South Molton glovesman. However, there was one more goal scored by South Molton before the final whistle was blown.

The Blues' Man of the Match award went to four-goal Drew-Cull.

Blues management duo Dave Haggerty and Chris Drew-Cull were delighted with their young charges who turned in a superb all-round show in what was their first outing for over a month.

Most Read

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

High demand at supermarket for rice, pasta, beans and toilet roll as shoppers react to coronavirus fears

Shelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Most Read

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

High demand at supermarket for rice, pasta, beans and toilet roll as shoppers react to coronavirus fears

Shelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Draper strikes as Town Under-16s are edged out

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

Do you have photos, or memories, of VE Day 1945 in East Devon?

A photograph taken on May 8 1945 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Museum

Centre Stage wants the voices of its young members to be heard

Centre Stage performed Oliver! at the Pavilon in 2019. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Devon County Council prepares coronavirus response as cases are expected to peak in April/May

Dr Phil Norrey, chief executive of Devon County Council.

Lympstone choir attends first screening of ‘Military Wives’ in Exmouth

Lympstone Military Wives Choir
Drive 24