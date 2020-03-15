Draper strikes as Town Under-16s are edged out

ExmouthTown U16s Picture ETFC

Exmouth Town Under-16s were edged out by the odd goal in three when they took on Okehampton in an Exeter Youth League fixture.

Town made a confident start and took the lead with a fine finish from Jack Draper who back-heeled the ball beyond the goalkeeper and into the net from close range.

Town then spurned a number of chances before noticeably losing a degree of tempo to their overall performance.

Okehampton clearly drew encouragement from this change in the flow of the game and they began to enjoy more of the ball.

Indeed, it was they who scored next, netting from close range on the half hour to restore parity.

That's the way it remained through until the interval.

After the break neither side seemed to want to take the initiative and the contest looked to be heading towards a draw only for Okehampton to take a late chance that fell their way to see them take all three points.

Exmouth will be looking for a response when they travel to Honiton next Saturday (March 21).