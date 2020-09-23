Draper nets as Exmouth Town U18s are held by Exmouth United

Football corner flag. Ref exsp 7253-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s shared two goals and the spoils in an entertaining local derby against Exmouth United in a contest played out before over 150 supporters at Southern Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town started confidently and took a 10th minute with a fine finish from Jack Draper.

Five minutes later and a wonderful save from the United goalkeeper prevented the lead becoming 2-0.

United then scored from a corner and that’s how the contest remained through to half-time.

After the break, Town had opportunities to win the, but United frustrated them constantly with some great defensive play.

Late on, Town glovesman Billy Worthington produced a fine save late on to deny United and honours ended all square. Seb Pope was named Man of the Match for Town who are back in action on Sunday (September 27) when they are away at Hatherleigh.