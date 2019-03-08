Draper at the double in Town Under-16s derby success

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:51 19 September 2019

Exmouth Town Under-16s were 2-0 winners of their Exeter & District Youth League local derby meeting with Exmouth United.

A feature of the Town success was thee performance of their back four of Thomas King, Harry Saunders, Brad Worthington and Kian Davie, who collectively put in such a disciplined and organised shift that United were afforded just a single strike at goal throughout the game!

At the other end of the pitch Town fashioned chances and they had the ball in the net but it was disallowed and half-time arrived with the game still seeking it s first goal.

The second half started with Town playing with greater urgency to their play and they began to press the opposition higher up the pitch.

Ollie Willis and Louis Silk marshalled the midfield behind attackers Harry Bennett, Paddy McGuinness, Tom Garland and Jack Draper and it was Draper who broke the deadlock.

Luke Guerin came off the bench to make his Town debut and he impressed before Draper struck again to seal the win.

Town coach Drew Worthington said: "All the players have worked really hard in pre-season on how we want to play and that shone through today with a great team performance."

