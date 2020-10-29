Doyle-Stott stars as Budleigh U18s net derby draw

Budleigh Salterton U18s, players and management. Picture: SPURSTOM Archant

Honours ended even when Budleigh Salterton Under-18s met Clyst Valley in a Devon Youth League North Division fixture, writes SpursTom.

The best way I can describe this particular match was that it was a ‘blood-and-thunder’ local derby between two bitter rivals.

Indeed, the contest produced far more free-kicks than goals!

Whenever I have watched a match between these two clubs, it has always been a feisty affair, sometime spilling off the pitch into the dug outs.

It may not have got quite to that point this time round, but there were quite a number of stoppages for ‘unfair’ challenges.

No fewer than six players received yellow cards, but, in between, there was good football played, with both teams looking dangerous, when allowed to.

The battle for supremacy was played out right across the middle third of the pitch.

It was Clyst Valley who took the lead, punishing the Robins when they failed to clear the ball in a crowded goal area.

In that first period, if Budleigh had taken half the chances given to them from dead ball situations the contest might well have been all over at half time!

It was Clyst Valley who started the second half on the front foot, but full credit must go to the Robin’s back four of Ryan Fell, Jamie Crossman, Jory Salter and Finn Doyle-Stott for some fine defending.

Parity was restored when Ryan Daffin netted with a powerfully struck free-kick.

It remained at 1-1 until the 69th minute when a quick interception from an attempted clearance enabled Clyst Valley to regain the lead.

However, the Robins were not to be denied a share of the spoils and levelled once again from another free kick, this one taken by Nat Hawkins and his superbly struck set-piece flew into the net giving the Valley glovesman no chance.

So, honours even at full-time with the score being 2-2.

The Budleigh Salterton Man of the Match award went to the deserving Finn Doyle-Stott.