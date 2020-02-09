Advanced search

Dobrijevic debuts in dominant 4-0 Blues win

PUBLISHED: 20:33 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:33 09 February 2020

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s 4-0 win over Moors Youth in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s 4-0 win over Moors Youth in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

Brixington Blues Under-14s powered to a second win in as many weeks as they chalked up a convincing 4-0 win at home to Moors Youth.

Blues followed up their 9-0 win over Okehampton with a second successive clean sheet with the most pleasing aspect of that for the Blues' coaching staff the fact that they had targeted better defending as a unit!

Once again it was the disciplined defending of Cameron Horne, Fin MacDonald, and Connor McCann ahead of Ben Jeffery in goal, who were good value for the shut-out.

Blues, with Ethan Hawes playing in an attacking central midfield role, made a confident start and there was plenty of good ball played into the front two of Tyler Cunningham-Ortiz and the returning Harry Williams, now fully recovered fro a hand injury.

The opening goal came from the excellent play of Jack McBryan, driving in from the left midfield and releasing a shot that took a deflection before nestling in the back of the Moors net.

The lead was doubled with a sublime strike from 25-yards by Luke Ewing and, just before the break, , Hawes switched the play, picking out the run of McBryan, who showed both control and composure before drilling the ball home to send Blues in at the interval with a 3-0 lead.

The second half saw Blues continue their dominant performance with Alex Quaife adding his name to the score sheet with a long-range shot.

New signing Harry Dobrijevic made an assured debut at right back and playing his part in keeping the clean sheet.

In what was a great team performance, Alex Quaife edged the Player of the Week award for an energetic shift in the holding midfield role - contributing equally in attack with his fine goal, and clearing off the line in the last few minutes to maintain the clean sheet.

