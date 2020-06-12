Devon League matchday seven recall - second successive century for Clyst St George batsman Sam Read

Jim Mardell, managing director of Devon Cricket League sponsors Tolchards presents Clyst St George teenager Sam Read with the Player of the Year trophy.

This coming Saturday (June 13) would have been matchday seven of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League 2020 campaign.

Sam Read batting for Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6415. Picture: Terry Ife Sam Read batting for Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6415. Picture: Terry Ife

However, with no cricket likely until August 1, at the earliest owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the best we can provide is a look back to previous matchday seven and a general round-up of how our local teams fared.

On June 15 last year, matchday seven of the 2019 campaign was played out and it saw Exmouth beaten at home by Exeter in a low scoring Premier Division affair. Exeter batted first and slipped to 20-4 as Pete Turnbull struck twice with the new ball while, from the opposite end, George Greenway also grabbed an early wicket and was then responsible for a run-out. Exeter were led to a final all out total of 152 by a knock of 73 from England Under-19 player Ben Green. In terms of the Maer men bowling returns the best was the 3-16 from 4.3 overs by seventh change bowler Billy Rudolph. In their reply, Exmouth lost both Alex Hammond and David - both bowled by another England Under-19 player, Tom Lammonby to leave them two down without a run on the board! Number four Pete Turnbull top scored with 31 and number six Ben Ellis was the ‘best of the rest’ with a knock of 21 as the Maer men were bowled out for just 109 in 40.3 overs to slip to a 43-run defeat.

Budleigh were in A Division action at Hatherleigh where rain washed out play with Budleigh 37-3 looking to chase down the home score of 175-5 from 42 overs. Budleigh used six bowlers and four of them got a wicket each while the other wicket came from a run out created by a Nicky Bolt throw. Tarisai Musakanda was unbeaten on 25 when the rain washed out play.

Clyst St George were beaten by four wickets when they travelled to Kentisbeare for a D Division East game. Clyst St George batted first and, for the second successive June Saturday, batsman Sam Read hit a century - this time scoring 106 before being run out. Freddie Creer chipped in with 31 as Clyst closed on 234-8. It’s a small ground at Kentisbeare and the home team sailed to victory. Clyst used seven different bowlers and it was fourth change Inder Singh who took the individual honours with a return of 3-36.

Woodbury and Newton St Cyres restricted visiting Topsham St James to 184-6 in their F Division East meeting. Openers Aiden Pring (39) and Jonathan Sapwell (30) gave their side a tidy start and a knock of 60 by number five batsman Ross Treleaven helped Topsham to their close. Of the home bowlers, Becca Silk claimed impressive figures of 2-15 from nine overs. In the post tea session, the home side made a terrible start losing their first two wickets before they’d scored a single run and then they found themselves 4-3. Thanks to Ian Hughes who came in at number three and was still unbeaten at the close on 10 - scored from 91 balls faced - the home side avoided a sub 30 score, but they did lose their final wicket with the score on 36 with the whole innings over in one ball shy of 30 overs. Topsham used eight bowlers with fourth change Nick Crew the most successful with a return of 3-4 from four overs.