Devon League matchday five in 2010 - No joy for Budleigh, Exmouth or Woodbury but wins for Clyst St George and Topsham St James

Harry O'Dywer keeping wicket for Clyst St George 2nds at home to Clyst Hydon 2nds. Ref exsp 21 19TI 5289. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Looking back to the 2010 Devon Cricket League season and how our local teams fared.

Matchday five of the Devon League in 2010 was played on the final Saturday of May.

Budleigh were the highest ranked club in local terms, plying their trade in the Premier Division and they were well beaten by visiting Bradninch who departed with a seven-wicket success.

Batting first, Budleigh were bowled out in two balls short of 38 overs for just 98. The only real resistance offered by the home batting effort were knocks of 20 from Sandy Allen and 17 from James Sharkey while the only other double figure scores came from Bob Dawson (13) and an unbeaten 12 from Joel Murphy. Gary Chappell did the damage for the visiting team as he claimed figures of 8-16 from 13.4 overs. Bob Dawson (2-26) and Joel Murphy (1-33) shared the three wickets that the Mid Devon side lost on their way to an emphatic win.

Exmouth were involved in a drawn game in their A Division meeting with Alphington. The Maer men batted first and closed on 191-6 which Alphington answered with a score of 175-8.

Clyst St George were in B Division action and they suffered a 50-run defeat against Chudleigh. Third change bowler Dominic Hazell claimed 4-36 and there were also wickets for Chris Cook (3-58) and Mark Couch (2-32) as Chudleigh were restricted to 182-9. However, that was sufficient to win the game as Clyst Str George were then bowled out for 132 in 40.5 overs. Dominic Hazell completed a fine all-round shift for the Bohea Field man as he top scored with 33 from the number seven berth, while the only other double figure contributions came from the first three; Pete Weatherhead (19), Paul Richardson (19) and Chris Ferro (14).

Woodbury were in E Division East action, going down to Kentisbeare by a margin of four wickets. Batting first, the Woods lost opener Martin Cook without a run being on the board and the slipped to 9-2 and 31-3 before labouring to an all-out score of 112. Adam Olesky top scored with 26 and there was an unbeaten 12 from number 10 bat David Allen. Kentisbeare did lose six wickets in the run chase with Kevin Miller (4-21) and Martin Cook (2-39) taking the Woodbury bowling honours.

Topsham St James drew their F Division East meeting with Chelston. Batting first, Topsham closed on 241-8 with contributions coming from Jerram Gosnell (32), Jonny Horne (26), Kam Singh (27), Brian Jeary (23), Alex Sparkes (48no) and Adrian Miller (14no).

Kam Singh then took 5-22 and Tom Richardson returned figures of 2-35 as Chelston closed on 170-9 to leave the game ending in a draw.